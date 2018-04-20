About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, April 20, 2018
Video diary - Monday 16th April 2018: tackling the pandemic that will not happen
Corporate resources scrutiny committee on Monday had a report about contingencies for civil emergencies. The Council is required to have a strategy for tackling a flu pandemic. Personally, I think this is a waste of money. These flu pandemics rarely happen and we suffer instead from outbreaks of hysteria and panic.
No comments:
Post a Comment