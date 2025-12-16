Council by-election analysis - Labour's meltdown gets worse

I thought Labour's position through the autumn could not get worse. Well, I was wrong. Typically Labour had been losing half their share of the vote. Now they are losing three quarters in some contests. Pity the Labour candidates who have been given the poison chalice of standing in a council by-election knowing they are heading for an absolute drubbing. Meanwhile, the Greens continue to show no significant progress in the groundwar. Meanwhile, the Lib Dems were 3 seats short of a full complement in the contests held last week, though this is an increase in the number of candidates compared to the last time these wards were contested. The good news for the Lib Dems was that they continued to gain seats.
There was a reasonable sized crop of by-elections last week so lets start with Penyrheol in Caerphilly.
- This was a Plaid Cymru seat where the Welsh Nationalists already had a firm hold on the ward. They hold is now even firmer, rising by 6% to a luxuriously comfortable 60%.
- Reform came in 2nd but their vote share at 27% is towards the bottom of their usual range of 25-35%.
- 3rd placed Labour dropped from a reasonable 24% to a mere 7%. In other words, they were close to losing three quarters of their vote share.
- Coming in 4th place, the Conservatives dropped from 10% to 4%. Stoney ground for the Conservatives here.
- Bringing up the rear, the Lib Dems were battling in a ward where they had not previously fielded a candidate. Stoney ground for the Lib Dems as well.
- Reform's first victory in an election in Scotland, they took 32%, towards the higher level of their current bandwith. Up to now, Reform by-election winners were nonexistent. They have now broken through the Reform glass ceiling. Remember, Scotland used single transferable vote in local elections but this was not enough to stop Reform.
- The SNP were second but despite STV, they were unable to capitalise on Labour's ongoing meltdown.
- Labour were defending the seat but came in 3rd place, with 17% and only 4% ahead of an independent.
- There were 8 candidates in total in this by-election. Cons, Lib Dems, Greens and another independent were just footnotes in this contest.
- The Lib Dems in Devon are on a roll. I read on Mark Pack's blog that they have won 13 by-elections in Devon in a row. That total includes this contest where the Lib Dems took another seat from the Conservatives, with 41%.
- Reform came second on 31%, beaten back by the strong showing of the Lib Dems. As with Caerphilly with PC, it demonstrates that Reform can be beaten when there is a strong campaign against them.
- Defending Conservatives were in 3rd place with 21%. In come contests, the winner got less than this. Kemi Badenoch has experienced a slender rise in her poll ratings but it was of no help in Seaton.
- Notice the lack of both Labour and the Greens. The Green surge is now a flop.
- This one is a bit closer to home for me. It was in the North East, my home region.
- A Reform gain from Labour, giving them their first councillor in Darlington. At 37%, they were 2% above their usual bandwith.
- Lib Dems came joint second on 17% in a ward that is new territory for them. This is a reasonable performance given this was a standing start.
- The Conservatives matched the Lib Dem performance to the exact vote (both got 157). What neither the Conservatives nor Lib Dems managed to do was to established themselves as the challengers to Reform in the ward. That was the bonus that helped Reform to a comfortable win.
- Labour, the defending party, came in 4th though they weren't that far behind (they got 152). Nevertheless, coming 4th shows how extensive is the Labour meltdown. Last time they had 54%, this time their vote was more like a rapidly melting glacier, down 37% to 17%.
- Greens on 10% and an Independent on 1% brought up the rear.
- Hold onto your seats everyone! This one is for the history books. The Conservatives held on and did so comfortably with 47%. The Conservatives live to fight another day (just).
- Reform clocked up 2nd place with 32%, again towards the top end of their typical performance.
- Labour at 9%, Lib Dems on 7% and Greens on 5% were little more than spectators from a distance. It is possible that the Conservatives had managed to squeeze the other parties in the battle to beat Reform. A rare example of the Conservatives playing the squeeze vote card effectively.
