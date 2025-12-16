We had a half day off from farming and politics today. Instead we headed to Newcastle to see the Nuremburg film before it is no longer shown. There were three of us in the cinema - me, David and a bloke who sat at the far end of the theatre away from us. The film itself was quite absorbing and interesting. It clearly demonstrates the dangers posed to society by individuals within it who wish to destroy democracy and grab power for themselves. Nuremburg put the Nazis on trial. Let's hope 80 years later we haven't forgotten the lessons.
After watching the film, we went on a shoe shopping trip. When I got to the last full council meeting in November, I discovered the sole of my shoe had split. And with a funeral coming up on Friday which I will be attending, I had no choice but to part with some cash for a new pair of shoes. I can't complain about the old pair. I got 16 years of wear out of them. And they will be repaired shortly.
