First Reform resignation in Gateshead

It didn't take long! Today we have the first resignation from Gateshead Council of a Reform Councillor. Danielle Cavanagh served a whopping 11 days before she handed in her resignation. Number of official council meetings attended: zero. She made no appearance in Reform campaign literature in High Fell. She could have turned up at the Civic Centre and no one on the opposition side would have any idea who she is. Ex-Councillor Cavanagh's resignation will mean a by-election at a cost of £16,000 to local taxpayers.
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