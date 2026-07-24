50 years in business

I had to go to Lobley Hill today for some stamps. The joy of popping to the Sunniside Post Office ended when the branch was closed a few years ago. Lobley Hill is therefore now our closest branch. The Lobley Hill branch is next to the Kular Stores which recently celebrated 50 years as the convenience store for the whole of Lobley Hill. I remember being sent to the shop 50 years ago by Mam to do some shopping. Previously it was Moore's Stores. And yes, I remember shopping there as well. The store has grown ever since. So congratulations on reaching a half century and and here's to many more years ahead of you.
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