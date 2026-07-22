Will there be a general election?

Speculation about a general election was one of the most expected outcomes of the change of Prime Minister. I can't however see an early election happening. Burnham inherits a Parliamentary party of over 400 MPs. The current Parliament has run for only 2 years and has 3 years left to go. Burnham has committed to following the key points of the Labour general election manifesto. Labour's poll ratings may have improved but decisions on going to the polls cannot be based on initial opinion poll results. Outside the North West, Burnham is largely unknown. He needs time to settle in. And, of course, we live in a Parliamentary democracy. The prime minister is not directly elected by the people but is appointed by the King who give the role to the person who can command a majority in the House of Commons.
So, famous last words etc but do not expect a general election at least until 2028, if not 2029.
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