Monday, December 18, 2017
Christmas tree celebration in Sunniside
A Christmas carol service took place this evening in Sunniside to celebrate the village's Christmas tree. There was a good turnout at the event on Front Street - over 100 came along. They were joined by 2 donkeys as well!
This is the first time we have had a public Christmas tree in the village but we are already looking ahead to next year when we will need to raise the funds for the tree ourselves.
As usual I was photographer for the event. A full set of photos can be viewed by clicking on the above picture.
