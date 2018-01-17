Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Woolly hats
On Sunday I was, yet again, out and about delivering our latest Focus. It was woolly hat weather. Fortunately there was no snow on the ground at that point. Job done in 90 minutes.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
11:23 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment