Thursday, November 29, 2018
Whickham School turf-cutting ceremony
On Thursday last week, I attended the turf-cutting ceremony at Whickham School where work is now beginning on replacing the old buildings. I was a pupil at the school some years (decades) ago. It's a small world however - one of the 6th formers told me that his grandfather was a Whickham policeman in the 1970s and remembers dealing with a road accident in which I was seriously injured and ended up in hospital for 50 days. That was over 40 years ago, proving some people have good memories!
Meanwhile, the turf-cutting ceremony was performed by Sir John Hall, who built the nearby Metrocentre.
