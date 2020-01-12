Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Delivering in Birtley
I was back in Birtley this morning. A beautifully sunny and refreshingly breezy day - perfect for delivering literature. I delivered 370 calendars. My legs felt the strain afterwards!
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
11:35 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment