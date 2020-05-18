- bulk waste collection and grass cutting restart;
- huge fire as Dunston Staiths damage by arsonists again;
- theft wrecks plans for restored loco at Tanfield Railway;
- derelict club decision expected on Wednesday;
- Whinnies Community Garden reopens;
- Watergate car park back in use;
- shop local;
- 33 years!;
- virtual surgery;
- and now for something completely different.
Monday, May 18, 2020
Whickham area eFocus edition 134
Tonight we published the latest edition of our eFocus email newsletter to residents. It is the fifth since the lockdown began. In this edition we report on:
