Whickham eFocus no.139

Just published: edition 139 of eFocus for the Whickham area. Contents include:
1)How to find out which local businesses are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme;
2)Plans to open leisure facilities, libraries and heritage centre in Gateshead;
3)Meet friend and family online;
4)Tanfield Steam Railway reopens;
5)Queen Elizabeth Hospital is national leader;
6)Recycling and waste centres accept full range of waste;
7)Sunniside History Society meets online.
If you want to receive eFocus directly to your inbox, email jonathanwallace329@gmail.com with the message "subscribe". Please include your name and home address.
