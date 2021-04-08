eFocus on NE16 and NE11 no. 155

We recently published edition 155 of eFocus for the Whickham/Dunston/Swalwell/Sunniside/Lobley Hill/Marley Hill area. Key issues covered include:
- Leisure centres start to reopen;
- Whickham Library is now open for Ring and Read;
- Local elections to go ahead on 6th May;
- Poultry lockdown ends;
- Call to keep Gibside School as a centre for education;
- Make derelict Beggarswood golfing range into community garden and allotments;
- Tour of Britain cycle race to come to Gateshead again.
You can read eFocus on this link.
