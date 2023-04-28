My first postal vote

I have never before had a postal vote. I enjoy the visit to the polling station on election day. Alas, this year I have opted to have a postal vote. I blame the new rules on photo ID. I can't be bothered with digging out my passport. It hasn't been used since 2017 (travel came to an end because I was caring for Richard and then we had the pandemic). My passport is buried under a pile of papers somewhere in my house.
So I applied for a postal vote and joined the 51% of voters in my ward who are already voting by post. I voted for that Wallace bloke. Ballot paper was completed and posted today.
