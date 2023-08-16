Jonathan Wallace
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Opening King Arthur's garden
The Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside has a new area - King Arthur's garden. It was opened by the Mayor, Cllr Eileen McMaster, on 29th July. The video covered the opening ceremony.
