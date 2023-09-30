A bird in the hand....

I visited the Material Recovery Facility at Teeside on Thursday. This is the plant where the the waste for recycling from Gateshead is sent for separation, processing and onward sale to companies for whom the material is a resource. The plant occasionally has a problem with sea gulls so the help of birds of prey is regularly sought. An old fashioned solution to a modern problem!
I filmed a short video when I was there but it is yet to be edited. I will post it once it is ready.
No comments:
Post a Comment