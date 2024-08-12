Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, August 12, 2024
Picnic in the Park - video
As usual, I had my video camera with me when I was at the Pride Picnic in the Park at Saltwell Park yesterday. So here is my latest blockbuster video of the event!
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
6:09 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment