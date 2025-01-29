The motions debated at full council were:
- support for social care experienced people - Labour motion, backed by Lib Dems (motion on this link);
- thanking residents and officers for enduring Gateshead flyover closure - Labour motion, Lib Dems regarded it as unnecessary as the thanks had already been given but questions about the timing of inspections have not been adequately answered (motion on this link);
- tackling intimidation and harassment of elected councillors and MPs - Labour motion backed by Lib Dems (motion on this link);
- reducing employers' National Insurance Contributions in the care sector - Lib Dem motion but amended by Labour to remove the focus on shortages of staff in the care sector. Lib Dems opposed the amendment but voted for the substantive motion (motion on this link).
