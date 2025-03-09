Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Focus delivery
The next Focus in Whickham has arrived. It is a joint Focus across the three Whickham wards. Delivery has already started. I was out on Thursday. I'll be back out this coming week.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
11:18 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment