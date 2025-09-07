The "Your Party" in Newcastle

It seems the Party With No Name met in Newcastle over the weekend to listen to a speech by Not Party Leader Zarah Sultana. I am still confused as to what the Corbyn Party is to be called. Your, You or Ewe or a combination of these are the front runners to be the name of the "I can't believe it's not the Corbyn Labour Party." A photo from the conference, held at the Discovery Museum, showed a Gateshead Councillor in the front row.
The Councillor in question is Jane McCoid, elected as Labour councillor for Lamesley ward in Gateshead but who went independent in September last year. She is on the right of the picture, dressed in blue. The question is: will more Labour councillors follow the same route to the as yet unnamed party? My guess is that it is very unlikely any Gateshead Labour councillors will follow her. Whether Labour councillors' loyalty will save them or not next year in the local election is a different matter altogether.
No comments:
Post a Comment