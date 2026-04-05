Lib Dem boy band

I set myself the task of sorting through a filing cabinet of photos in my office at home this morning. All my photos taken since 2005 are digital. So the contents of the filing cabinet are something of a historic nature, being at least 21 years old. Some were over 40 years old. I did however find this photo which we decided to scan. It was taken in spring 2001. These 5 young people (I'm on the front left) were the Lib Dem's youngest candidates in the North East for the general election which has been delayed (if I remember correctly) by an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.
We look something like a boy band on a comeback tour! I suspect I was the oldest. More middle-aged than boy!
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