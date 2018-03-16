About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, March 16, 2018
Dunston Hill and Whickham East Action Day
I had to miss conference at Southport last weekend due to my friend Richard's emergency heart operation (I am his carer). The good news was that I was able to help at the Dunston Hill and Whickham East action day in Gateshead where we are hoping to pick up the seat of the former Labour mayor on 3rd May. We shifted a large quantity of literature. The video was shot on the day.
