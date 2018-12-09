About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, December 09, 2018
Diary: Thursday 6th December 2018 - printing
Thursday morning required my presence in the Lib Dem office in Consett to do some printing - but not for the Lib Dems. I am helping the Lighting Up Sunniside group to raise the money for the village's Christmas tree. The switch on event was in the evening but I agreed to produce a leaflet that could be handed out to people to drum up support for the organisation. 200 A4 leaflets produced - probably my quickest print run in years!
No comments:
Post a Comment