Sunday, December 09, 2018

Diary: Thursday 6th December 2018 - printing



Thursday morning required my presence in the Lib Dem office in Consett to do some printing - but not for the Lib Dems. I am helping the Lighting Up Sunniside group to raise the money for the village's Christmas tree. The switch on event was in the evening but I agreed to produce a leaflet that could be handed out to people to drum up support for the organisation. 200 A4 leaflets produced - probably my quickest print run in years!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)