Sunniside Focus

Delivery of our latest Focus for Sunniside, Streetgate, Marley Hill and Byermoor is now completed. Key issues covered included:
- approval of house-building in Sunniside and Streetgate;
- arson attack on Marley Hill bowling club pavilion;
- birds of prey at the Whinnies in Sunniside;
- repairs to Ravensworth Castle;
- improvements to Sunniside Methodist Hall;
- flytipping removed from Byermoor
- Sunniside Christmas tree lights switch on.
We now have in our possession the Focus on Whickham which we will be delivering over the next few days.
