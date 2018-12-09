Sunniside Focus

Sunday, December 09, 2018

Delivery of our latest Focus for Sunniside, Streetgate, Marley Hill and Byermoor is now completed. Key issues covered included:

  • approval of house-building in Sunniside and Streetgate;
  • arson attack on Marley Hill bowling club pavilion;
  • birds of prey at the Whinnies in Sunniside;
  • repairs to Ravensworth Castle;
  • improvements to Sunniside Methodist Hall;
  • flytipping removed from Byermoor
  • Sunniside Christmas tree lights switch on.
We now have in our possession the Focus on Whickham which we will be delivering over the next few days.

