Low Fell eFocus 50 and 51

- Improving Low Fell's car parks - views wanted
- Dealing with litter
- Council Tax expected to rise
- Cllr Craig receives honour
- Fallen panels on Station Road
Edition 51 covers:
- Recycling trial to continue
- Bishop of Durham renames Low Fell school
- Council rejects school crossing
- Lowrey's Lane car park resurfaced
- Outrage over plans to rip up £700,000 car park that was built 2 years ago
- Fallen branches removed
- A new NHS App has been launched
- Labour Councillors force through Bus Tax
- Success! Plans for more woodland in Gateshead are passed
