Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, February 21, 2020
Delivering Focus
I was in Whickham this morning to deliver 370 Focuses. I managed to beat the rain but I had to cling to the newsletters in the gale that was blowing. 2 hours later and the job was done.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
9:28 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment