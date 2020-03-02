Monday, March 02, 2020
Disposing of the disposable
I was called by a friend who works for M&S recently about a large quantity of disposable crockery and cutlery they had in store. The company no longer sells these products but they didn't want them to go to waste. As it turns out, the Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside are in the middle of setting up a summer house that will also be a tea room. They were quite happy to take the crockery and cutlery so I went down to the Metrocentre M&S store and loaded up the land rover. There was so much that I ended up having to do two trips.
I hate the idea of single use products but it is better to have one use from them than no use. At least that way they have some value before entering the waste system. Let's just hope the days of single use disposable products are numbered.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment