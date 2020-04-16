- Gateshead Lib Dem Councillors produce video about coronavirus - watch below
- Local Heroes
- Focus Team phone hundreds of local residents to check on their welfare
- Garden waste collection suspended
- A warning from the police
- Supporting businesses who don't pay rates
- Ron joins Parliamentary Experts group
- Not too late: You can still volunteer to help
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Low Fell eFocus 58 (Coronavirus special edition no. 4)
The Low Fell Focus Team have now produced their 4th eFocus dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. Issues covered include:
