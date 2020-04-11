About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Saturday, April 11, 2020
My history quiz
Time to use some of your lockdown time! I first gave this quiz to the Sunniside History Society on 3rd September last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War 2. All the questions are about the late 1930s, the 1940s and early 1950s. Most of the 30 questions are about social history but if you want to give it a go, I will be posting the answers in a few days' time.
No comments:
Post a Comment