Thursday, June 25, 2020
Recent eFocuses
We have published a number of eFocuses in the last couple of weeks in Gateshead. You can view them on the links below:
Low Fell edition 63.
Low Fell edition 62.
Pelaw and Heworth 17.
Whickham 135.
Birtley 7.
These editions continue to focus mainly on the impact of the pandemic lockdown on local services. Next editions are currently being written.
Jonathan Wallace
6:04 PM
