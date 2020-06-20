About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Saturday, June 20, 2020
The passing of a hero
Ordinary people doing extraordinary things are the heroes of our country. As a social historian, I've studied and researched life during the Second World War. It was vital for success that the morale of the nation that spirits were kept up. Dame Vera Lynn played a significant role in doing that. Her passing this week sees the sad departure of one of my heroes. RIP Vera.
