Wednesday, October 07, 2020

Low Fell eFocus no. 74

The Low Fell Focus Team yesterday published their latest eFocus newsletter. Issues covered include:

  • Anderson Green housing application: the latest information 
  • Reports of dog mess increasing
  • Tougher Covid restrictions for Gateshead
  • Police issue warning about vehicle break in's
  • Improving the area around Grace College, Saltwell Road South
  • A new secondary school for Gateshead
  • New bin at Cross Keys Lane
  • Cornavirus survey - your views wanted

Your can read eFocus on this link.


