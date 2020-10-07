Low Fell eFocus no. 74

The Low Fell Focus Team yesterday published their latest eFocus newsletter. Issues covered include:
- Anderson Green housing application: the latest information
- Reports of dog mess increasing
- Tougher Covid restrictions for Gateshead
- Police issue warning about vehicle break in's
- Improving the area around Grace College, Saltwell Road South
- A new secondary school for Gateshead
- New bin at Cross Keys Lane
- Cornavirus survey - your views wanted
Your can read eFocus on this link.
