Attending conference online

Lib Dem conference opened yesterday but this time with a fundamental difference. It is entirely online, a result of the covid pandemic. As a fan of online meetings for Gateshead Council, the fact we are online is something I welcome for conference. There are, of course, some things I miss about not being able to attend physically - such as meeting friends, looking around the exhibition stands, mixing with like minded people. There are of course some things I am happy to miss - long and expensive train journeys to get to conference, hotel bills and the need to take 5 days away from home!
I've dipped into some of the debates and I was pleased to see conference yesterday backed proposals for a universal basic income. Currently, the debate taking place is on a federal UK. Alas, the joy of not being away from home for 5 days is also a drawback. I have half a tonne of winter fodder for the goats to sort. I don't have the excuse of being a few hundred kilometres away. So I have to leave the federalism debate and get on with some manual labour, though I did get a chance to vote against referring back the federalism motion.
No comments:
Post a Comment