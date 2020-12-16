I've not been up to speed on posting about our recent eFocuses in Gateshead so below are the links to our two most recent editions.
Low Fell edition 78 key issues covered include:
- Merry Christmas from the Focus Team
- Thank you to the sponsors who made the Christmas tree and lights possible
- Rats in Saltwell Park
- Calls for leisure centres and swimming pools to re-open - sign the petition
- Gateshead Council condemned for charging homeless and vulnerable to phone Council
- Consultation on transport plan
- Gas works planned for parts of Low Fell
You can read Low Fell eFocus on this link.
Whickham area edition 148 key issues covered include:
- South Byermoor motorbike and 4X4 proposal rejected;
- Whickham Voluntary Library opens again;
- Call to reopen pools and gyms - sign the petition!
- Sunniside Christmas tree switched on;
- Help a child smile;
- Work to remove diseased trees;
- Singing on your doorsteps:
- Poultry lockdown;
- Transport survey.
You can read Whickham area eFocus on this link.
