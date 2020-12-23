News is filtering out that a post Brexit trade deal is close to being agreed. On the level playing field it appears the UK will continue to follow EU rules on social policy, environment etc and any further changes in these areas will in effect have to be agreed by the UK or else face some kind of penalty. Any possibility of the UK exercising sovereignty in these areas looks like a nuclear weapon - having the bomb makes you look big and tough but it can never be used as to do so would invite massive retaliation. So, if the rumours of a trade deal are correct, what was the point of Brexit in the first place? Do the 52% feel let down?
