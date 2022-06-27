Dogs beat politicians in the Dunston popularity stakes

Dunston fair on Saturday was attended by local Lib Dem councillors. Cllr Peter Maughan decided to take his two Newfoundland dogs with him. The breed basically consists of enormous heaps of fur, gigantic tongues and an unfeasibly large quantity of slather. Nevertheless they were very popular with the other visitors to the fair in Dunston Park, indeed, more popular than the politicians (of both sides)! Pictured above: Councillors Peter Maughan, Amelia Ord, Vicky Anderson and Labour's Brenda Clelland who is also one of the organisers of the fair.
No comments:
Post a Comment