Signed up for conference

I took the plunge last week and booked my attendance at Lib Dem conference in September in Brighton. That was the relatively cheap bit. Then came the hotel booking. That was a bit more pricey. It's been over 22 years since I last had to book hotel accommodation in Brighton for conference. From 2000 to 2009 I worked for the Lib Dems in one guise or another. Conference attendance and staff accommodation were part of the job. When I "retired" in 2009 to spend more time with my self-sufficiency ambitions, when conference was at Brighton (most of the time it was), I stayed at the flat in London and commuted down each day. When Richard moved out of the flat to our house in Gateshead so I could be his carer in 2017, I put the flat on the rental market. The era of no-cost accommodation for Brighton conference had come to an end. My conference attendance then dropped off a bit before we were visited by the pandemic and the whole thing went on-line.
So I decided, for a treat, to attend conference and stay in a hotel but Brighton hotel prices came as something of a surprise! I've got 3 months to get over the shock. Let's hope the rail strikes are all ended by then. I certainly won't be driving there!
