Eurovision on Tyneside?

There is talk of Eurovision coming to an as yet unspecified venue in Newcastle. With Russia invading Ukraine, this year's Eurovision winner is not in a position to host. As runner up it now looks like the UK will inherit that role in 2023. I'm no fan of this annual camp musical jamboree (I was put off by Brotherhood of Man) but I'd be very happy for the contest to come to Tyneside. Think of the boost to the local economy! Finding a venue however will be something of a challenge. The Newcastle Arena is about the only building to fit the bill but it is nearing the end of its life. Sadly the new conference and concert venue on the Gateshead Quays will not be completed in time. Newcastle will be up against some stiff competition from elsewhere in the UK so being realistic, Newcastle being chosen as the host is not something to bet the house on.
I have unhappy memories of the Newcastle Arena. I went there with Richard to a Kylie Minogue concert 3 years ago but had to leave early. Richard had collapsed and I had to get him home. Not good.
