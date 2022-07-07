In the running for PM

Okay, so just back from my farm and I've discovered that Johnson is to resign. Alas, one of the Lib Dems' best recruiting sergeants is to exit the stage. So who could be in the running to replace him as Tory leader?
- Priti Patel - aaaargh please no.
- Dominic Raab - needs to spend more time with his small majority.
- Sajid Javid - not to be underestimated.
- Nadhim Zahawi - quietly running his leadership campaign for months.
- Liz Truss - remainer turned Brexiteer.
- Michael Gove - sacked by every PM since 2010.
- Nadine Dorres - Get me out of here.
- Grant Shapps - off the rails.
- Jacob Rees-Mogg - back to the future.
- Keir Starmer - now pro-Brexit, fits the bill perfectly.
Enjoy the summer everyone!
