Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Focus delivery underway
Autumn edition of Focus on Whickham South and Sunniside has arrived from the printers. Delivery is already underway. I'm about to head out to do another patch.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:45 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment