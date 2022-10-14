Friday, October 14, 2022

Whickham eFocus no. 174

 Efocus no 174 for the Whickham area has just been published. Issues covered include:

  • Chase Park house-building plans approved;
  • Whinnies Christmas market;
  • Fun dog show at Chase Park;
  • Free food at Kingsway community orchard;
  • Angela Lansbury's connection to Whickham;
  • Help needed to plant up Whickham;
  • Former Dunston Fed brewery could be developed soon;
  • Medieval fort discovered in Washingwell Woods;
  • Can you sponsor a Christmas tree?

You can read eFocus on this link.


