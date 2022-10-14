Whickham eFocus no. 174

Efocus no 174 for the Whickham area has just been published. Issues covered include:
- Chase Park house-building plans approved;
- Whinnies Christmas market;
- Fun dog show at Chase Park;
- Free food at Kingsway community orchard;
- Angela Lansbury's connection to Whickham;
- Help needed to plant up Whickham;
- Former Dunston Fed brewery could be developed soon;
- Medieval fort discovered in Washingwell Woods;
- Can you sponsor a Christmas tree?
You can read eFocus on this link.
