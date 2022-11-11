Whickham eFocus no. 176

Published tonight, our latest eFocus for the Whickham area (no. 176). Key issues covered are:
- How you can take part in consultation on closure proposals for Dunston Leisure Centre and Pool;
- Arrangements for Remembrance Sunday;
- Beggarswood allotment proposals knocked back;
- Church Green flowerbeds planted up by volunteers;
- "Flockdown" in place for all local poultry;
- Warm spaces in our local communities;
- Whickham Library Christmas opening times;
- Local Christmas Fayres.
