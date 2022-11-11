Friday, November 11, 2022

Whickham eFocus no. 176

 Published tonight, our latest eFocus for the Whickham area (no. 176). Key issues covered are:

  • How you can take part in consultation on closure proposals for Dunston Leisure Centre and Pool;
  • Arrangements for Remembrance Sunday;
  • Beggarswood allotment proposals knocked back;
  • Church Green flowerbeds planted up by volunteers;
  • "Flockdown" in place for all local poultry;
  • Warm spaces in our local communities;
  • Whickham Library Christmas opening times;
  • Local Christmas Fayres.
