Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, November 14, 2022
Wreath laying in Swalwell
Before attending the Whickham wreath laying, I was in Swalwell to film the Remembrance Sunday service outside the Holy Trinity Church. This is the resulting video.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
11:32 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment