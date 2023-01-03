Another history talk

I have just finished putting together a talk on the Tanfield bridlepath which runs from the Tanfield Steam Railway in Sunniside to the Dunston Staiths. The railway which ran along it serving the local mines closed in 1962. The route however is peppered with history. The railway used a gravity incline system for moving the full coat wagons to the Teams where it was loaded onto ships. The same gravity system returned the empty wagons to the mines.
The talk is at 7pm at Sunniside Club, £1 for Sunniside History Society members, £2 for non members.
