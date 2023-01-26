It was my last meeting as Leader of the Lib Dem group and Opposition in Gateshead today. Full council and my last duty was to move a Lib Dem motion on aiming to use surplus fruit from old orchards and people's gardens. The new Leader is Low Fell Councillor Ron Beadle. Taking over from Ron as Deputy Leader is Whickham North Councillor Chris Ord. I am of course remaining as Councillor subject of course to my constituents continuing to vote for me.
I'm not retiring as such. I gave up the leadership so that I can refocus on my farm, spend more time on ward issues and get more involved in local history. So, lots to do.
