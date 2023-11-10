Friday, November 10, 2023

eFocus edition 184

 We recently published our latest edition of eFocus for the Whickham area (no. 184). Issues covered include:

  • Gateshead Council not to be cut in size;
  • King Arthur Garden at Whinnies Community Garden opened;
  • Tyne Bridge repairs taking place;
  • Central Nursery arson and demolition;
  • Leven House plan withdrawn;
  • Planning applications;
  • Sunniside leek show;
  • Musical Comedy comes to Swalwell;
  • What happens to your waste for recycling;
  • Rained off - but Whickham flowerbeds will be replanted.
