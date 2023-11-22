Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Whickham Christmas tree lights switch-on
Father Barry Abbott switched on the Whickham Christmas tree lights yesterday. I was inevitably there with my video camera - see video about.
Me, Cllr Sonya Hawkins, Cllr Peter Craig and Father Barry Abbott join local police next to the tree on Church Green.
One of me next to the tree.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
7:15 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment