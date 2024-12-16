Like a rerun of lockdown

The flyover was built in the 1960s but it was never completed. The aim was for the raised carriageway to continue over the Tyne and join up with the central motorway in Newcastle. Indeed, you can see the sudden end of the flyover in Gateshead and the point in Newcastle where the flyover would have joined it.
The flyover was never finished as the Labour government of Harold Wilson pulled the plug as an austerity measure. That left Gateshead with a rather out-of-place and oddly short raised dual carriageway which literally ends at the end of the road. Meanwhile, as this is a major arterial route, the congestion, bad as it was, is now vastly worse around the flyover but there is no traffic to be seen on it. It reminds me of lockdown when the roads were empty.
