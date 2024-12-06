Jonathan Wallace
Friday, December 06, 2024
Mopping up in Birtley
Yesterday I headed back to Birtley. My aim was to deliver the remaining patch of Focus newsletters I had which didn't get delivered in November. Just as I finished, it started to rain. Good timing!
