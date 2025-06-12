Canvassing in Whickham

Last week we headed out as a group to canvass my ward of Whickham South and Sunniside in Gateshead. We chose the area that used to be the most Conservative area of the ward. We found only one person voting Conservative locally. No one was voting for Reform in the local elections though we identified some who will vote Reform at the next general election though I suspect the don't knows and won't says contained some Reform voters.
Labour got a pasting from voters. Those few Labour voters we identified all fell into the "soft" Labour category. We have worked this patch hard over the years which probably explains why the Lib Dem vote was considerable for the forthcoming local elections.
So, a good morning's work.
No comments:
Post a Comment